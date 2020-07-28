COVID-negative, but quarantined

HYDERABAD

28 July 2020 23:45 IST

Abids resident left guessing about result for almost a week

If you thought standing in the serpentine queues to get tested for COVID-19 at government-mandated centres for free was the most exhausting part, you may be mistaken. For some, it is just the beginning of the agony like Swamy Goud recently realised.

No information

A resident of Abids, Mr. Goud, along with a friend, trooped into the King Koti Hospital earlier this month for testing after developing coronavirus kind of symptoms. They were given slips, medicines and advised to come the following day for testing and after standing in the queue from 6 a.m., the duo could give their samples at about 12.45 p.m.

After four days, his friend got an SMS stating the sample was ‘negative’ and when Mr. Goud called ‘104’ to seek solace, the call centre representative took down details and promised to get back. “But irrespective of the reports, I was advised to take care of myself. I have been in home quarantine and could overcome all symptoms in the next few days with no information forthcoming. On Monday, when I went to the hospital for the reports and was told that if I did not get any message from the hospital, it means the report is negative,” he says.

When he asked the doctor concerned why he did not get any message, he was asked take up the matter with the lab. “It was then that I realised that only one person has been engaged to deal with a large number of people coming for testing. It was taking a lot of time to take down details of each and every person when some details can go missing as it happened in my case,” explained Mr. Goud.

He tweeted to the Health Minister and the medical and health officials concerned about the mismanagement in government testing centres but claimed to have received no response.