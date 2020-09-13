COVID lab at Delhi airport

HYDERABAD

13 September 2020 22:46 IST

International arrival passengers can book a slot online in advance

Delhi International Airport Limited (DIAL), a GMR Group-led consortium, launched India’s first on-site coronavirus testing laboratory at Indira Gandhi International Airport in Delhi on Sunday. DIAL has collaborated with Genestrings Diagnostic Centre, a Delhi-based laboratory, to ensure safe journey of passengers entering the city or scheduled for domestic connecting flights.

Option to modify slot

The laboratory will have a walk-in option for passengers to get the test conducted after landing. International arrival passengers can opt for this facility online and book a slot in advance.

Passengers will have to provide details such as name, contact details and valid ID proof while applying. They will also have an option to modify the slot in case they are not able to reach at the scheduled appointment time. Passengers belonging to the same family can book a single slot together.

Advertising

Advertising

Waiting period

Results of samples collected at the laboratory will be declared within 4-6 hours to the incoming passengers. With a negative RT-PCR test report, passengers can continue their onward journey. Until results are confirmed, passengers will be isolated at the waiting lounge or may opt to stay at a hotel.

In case of a positive result, passengers will be processed in line with applicable Indian Council of Medical Research protocols by the authorities. This will help the authorities concerned to keep passengers affected with the disease from coming in close contact with those already having RT-PCR negative reports.

The lab has been constructed on a 3,500 square feet area at the multi-level car parking of Terminal 3 with sample collection stations near the arrival pier. The Ministry of Health & Family Welfare guidelines state that international passengers having RT-PCR negative certificate would be exempt from institutional quarantine granted by the State authorities and will be allowed for onward journey.

This exemption will be a basic negative RT-PCR test report for which the test has to be conducted within 96 hours before undertaking the journey. However, if the passenger cannot get the same done within the desired time limit before boarding a flight from abroad, the RT-PCR testing facility at Delhi airport will allow them to get tested once they have landed, said a press release.