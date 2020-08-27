COVID fails to deter BITS placements

Hyderabad

Institute registers an increase of 31.2% over last year

Despite the despondent atmosphere due to COVID-19, the Birla Institute of Technology and Sciences (BITS), Hyderabad, registered higher placement offers compared to previous years.

Chief placement officer of BITS Pilani Balasubramanian Gurumurthy said that 121 students of the batch of 2020-21 were offered placements, compared to 102 the previous year. More than 20 companies participated in the drive out of which 16 companies gave placement offers. There is an increase of 31.2% over last year.

He said that Microsoft led the list with 26 offers at ₹43 lakh per annum while Walmart Labs and Adobe were other notable companies that offered more than ₹20 lakh and hired 14 and 12 students respectively. The median salary is around ₹20 lakh while the average salary for internship offers is ₹28 lakh. He said 94% of the offers are by IT and software companies and among those are in the emerging technology space like Cloud Computing, Machine Learning, Deep Learning, Chatbots and Application Programming Interface.

Mr. Balasubramanian said the combined figure of the four BITS campuses – Pilani, Goa, Hyderabad and Dubai has seen 28% increase with 259 offers made so far while it was 211 last year. Global biggies like Microsoft, Walmart, Amazon, Goldman Sachs, Oracle, Adobe and large Indian corporates like Hindustan Unilever, and Flipkart, among others, have grabbed students with packages as high as ₹45 lakh per annum. The average package offered was approximately ₹26 lakh.

While salaries have largely remained in the range of ₹20 lakh to ₹45 lakh, some key marquee names like Microsoft (47 offers at ₹43 lakh per annum), Walmart Labs (29 offers at ₹21 lakh per annum), Adobe ( 22 offers at ₹21 lakh per annum), Oracle (18 offers at ₹28 lakh per annum) and Amazon (14 offers at ₹27 lakh per annum) have been aggressive with their hiring.