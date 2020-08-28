COVID deaths are govt. murders: Bhatti

‘It is unfortunate that hospitals in districts represented by TRS ministers lack basic facilities’

Stating that all coronavirus deaths were government murders, Congress Legislature Party (CLP) leader Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka said on Friday that Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao should take the blame for his ‘failure’ to wake up to the reality of COVID.

Mr. Bhatti, who is on a tour of government hospitals in the State for the last three days, visited Adilabad and Nirmal hospitals on Friday. He interacted with the doctors and para medical staff and complimented them for meeting the challenges despite sparse resources made available to them.

He alleged that government hospitals were in a poor shape and it was unfortunate that hospitals in the districts represented by Health Minister Eatela Rajender, Municipal Administration Minister K.T. Rama Rao and Endowments Minister Indrakaran Reddy too, lacked basic facilities. “You can’t expect better facilities in other hospitals.”

He said that 129 posts were vacant in Adilabad hospital and the TRS government has failed to fill them up. The previous Congress government constructed the hospital spending ₹150 crore but the TRS government has not spent a single rupee for improving the infrastructure, he claimed.

After his visit to Nirmal hospital, Mr. Bhatti said that his visit was primarily to understand the difficulties faced by patients and medical professionals, to raise them on the floor of the Assembly. It was unfortunate that not even 1% of the population was able to get their COVID tests done. Congress leaders Bhargav Deshpande, Sadiq Khan, Ganesh Reddy and Charulatha accompanied him.