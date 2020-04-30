COVID contract given to ineligible pharma unit: Revanth

TPCC working president and Malkajgiri MP, A. Revanth Reddy, alleged that a company without much name and experience in the pharma sector has been given a contract to manufacture pharmaceutical ingredients and intermediates for medicine to be used to treat coronavirus patients.

At a press conference here, he claimed that the company Laxai Life Sciences Private Ltd has entered into a MoU with the Indian Institute of Chemical Technology (IICT) after the Union Cabinet approved a special package for promotion of bulk drug manufacturing in India. This collaboration will primarily focus on Umifenovir, Remdesivir and a key intermediate of Hydroxy Chloroquine (HCQ) tablets, he said.

He alleged that the MoU was suspicious because one of the company’s directors was a close relative of a Minister in the TRS government. Moreover, he joined the company only in 2018 and since then it has been awarded more contracts, he alleged. This suspicion needs to be cleared, he said.