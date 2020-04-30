Hyderabad

COVID contract given to ineligible pharma unit: Revanth

Director of company a close relative of State Minister, says MP

TPCC working president and Malkajgiri MP, A. Revanth Reddy, alleged that a company without much name and experience in the pharma sector has been given a contract to manufacture pharmaceutical ingredients and intermediates for medicine to be used to treat coronavirus patients.

At a press conference here, he claimed that the company Laxai Life Sciences Private Ltd has entered into a MoU with the Indian Institute of Chemical Technology (IICT) after the Union Cabinet approved a special package for promotion of bulk drug manufacturing in India. This collaboration will primarily focus on Umifenovir, Remdesivir and a key intermediate of Hydroxy Chloroquine (HCQ) tablets, he said.

He alleged that the MoU was suspicious because one of the company’s directors was a close relative of a Minister in the TRS government. Moreover, he joined the company only in 2018 and since then it has been awarded more contracts, he alleged. This suspicion needs to be cleared, he said.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Related Topics
Coronavirus
Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Apr 30, 2020 9:28:00 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Hyderabad/covid-contract-given-to-ineligible-pharma-unit-revanth/article31475505.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY