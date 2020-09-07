COVID claims ZP vice-chairman

Hyderabad

07 September 2020 23:17 IST

Adilabad Zilla Parishad vice-chairman A. Rajanna succumbed to COVID-19 infection while undergoing treatment at a private hospital in Hyderabad on Monday.

Elected in July 2019, Mr. Rajanna tested positive for the virus last week and was shifted to a private hospital in Adilabad town, where he was admitted for three days. As his condition worsened, he was rushed to Hyderabad.

Forest and Environment Minister A. Indrakaran Reddy expressed his shock over Mr. Rajanna’s death.

