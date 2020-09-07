Hyderabad

COVID claims ZP vice-chairman

Adilabad Zilla Parishad vice-chairman A. Rajanna succumbed to COVID-19 infection while undergoing treatment at a private hospital in Hyderabad on Monday.

Elected in July 2019, Mr. Rajanna tested positive for the virus last week and was shifted to a private hospital in Adilabad town, where he was admitted for three days. As his condition worsened, he was rushed to Hyderabad.

Forest and Environment Minister A. Indrakaran Reddy expressed his shock over Mr. Rajanna’s death.

Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Sep 7, 2020 11:17:42 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Hyderabad/covid-claims-zp-vice-chairman/article32546990.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story