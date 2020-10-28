COVID cases spike again in TS

HYDERABAD

28 October 2020

Jump to 1,481 from Sunday’s 582 and Monday’s 837 cases

COVID-19 cases in Telangana jumped back to the usual range with 1,481 people testing positive on Tuesday.

The cases had dropped over the last two days due to reduced testing. On Sunday, which coincided with Dasara festivities, only 14,729 samples were tested and 582 were found positive for the novel coronavirus. On Monday, 21,099 people were examined and 837 were detected to have the virus.

On Tuesday, however, 40,081 people were tested and 1,481 turned COVID-positive. The results of 664 persons are awaited. The new cases include 279 from Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation region, 138 from Medchal-Malkajgiri, 111 from Rangareddy, 82 each from Khammam and Nalgonda, and 79 each from Bhadradri-Kothagudem and Karimnagar. No case was registered in Wanaparthy and just four were recorded in Narayanpet. Four more COVID-19 patients died.

Of the 40,081 people who were examined, 37,237 opted for government health facilities and 2,844 got tested at private labs.

Death toll at 1,319

So far, 41,55,597 samples have been put to test in the State and 2,34,152 detected with the novel coronavirus. Currently, there are 17,916 active cases while 2,14,917 have recovered, and 1,319 have died.

In the 61 government hospitals, there were 4,758 oxygen beds and 1,187 ICU beds available on Tuesday. At the 227 private hospitals, 2,998 oxygen beds and 2,245 ICU beds were vacant.