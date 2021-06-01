COVID cases rise in twin cities as testing is increased

Telangana records 2,493 positive cases and 15 deaths

Telangana recorded 2,493 COVID positive cases and 15 deaths, three less than previous day, on Tuesday. The positive cases were just 31 less than the previous day, but the number of tests increased to 94,189 from 87,110 the previous day with results of 1,462 samples awaited on Tuesday.

Director of Public Health G. Srinivasa Rao informed in the daily health bulletin that there are 33,254 active positive cases either in home isolation or under treatment in hospitals, fewer than the 35,042 the previous day. This takes the overall infected number to 5.81 lakh whereas the recoveries got lower to 3,308 when compared to 3,464 cases the previous day.

If the total recoveries have increased to 5.45 lakh, the number of mortalities has risen to 3,296 from March last year with 15 deaths recorded officially as against 18 the earlier day. Recovery rate has risen marginally to 93.70%, above the national average of 92.04%.

Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) and surrounding districts had the bulk of active cases with the core capital area reporting 318, up from 307 cases reported on Monday, Ranga Reddy 151 cases, up from 142 and Medchal-Malkajgiri 137, up from 114. Karimanagar also showed a spike from 96 cases to 129.

Other districts with high number of positive cases were Nalgonda with 165 cases as against 183 cases the previous day, Khammam 121/134, Bhadradri-Kothagudem 115/128, Mahabubabad 105/111, Warangal Urban 91/104, Peddapalli 96/101 and Mahabubnagar and Mancherial 88 each.

Low number of cases were reported from Adilabad 12, Nirmal and Komaram Bheem-Asifabad 14 each and Kamareddy 17. Upstick in the cases has been noticed in the last one week in the districts of Jayashankar-Bhupalapally 51 to 63 and Mulug 39-54.

Dr. Srinivasa Rao urged people to call ‘104’ for any grievances or telemedicine or help. For complaints about private hospitals and laboratories - contact on whatsapp 9154170960. He also advised children less than 10 years of age and elders above 60 years of age to avoid going outdoors unless mandatory. Those in the age group of 20 to 50 years too were requested not to go out, unless absolutely necessary like going for work/essential shopping since, there is high incidence of COVID disease. When they go out, they should strictly observe precautions like use of face mask and social distancing, he said. In case of any flu/influenza like symptoms such as fever, cough, sore throat, running nose, difficulty in breathing, body pains and headache, citizens should report to the nearest government health facility and seek the required health services without any delay. For COVID Hospital bed status, click on linkhttps://health.telangana

.gov.in/