COVID cases in Telangana cross 1.60 lakh

The number of COVID-19 cases in Telangana crossed 1.60 lakh on Monday. With 2,058 people testing positive for coronavirus on Monday, the total has gone up to 1,60,571. A total of 51,247 tests were conducted and results of 908 are awaited. The death toll went up to 984 with 10 more fatalities on Monday.
The new 2,058 cases include 277 from Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation region, 143 from Rangareddy, 135 from Karimnagar, 108 from Warangal Urban, 106 from Siddipet, 103 from Khammam, 97 from Medchal-Malkajgiri and 96 from Nalgonda.
Of the total cases registered so far, 30,400 are active cases while 1,29,187 have recovered. The recovery rate in the State is 80.45%, and case fatality rate is 0.61%, as per the media bulletin issued by the State Health department.
In the 42 government hospitals, 3,578 oxygen beds and 557 ICU beds were vacant on Monday. In case of the 204 private hospitals, 2,722 oxygen beds and1280 ICU beds were available.
