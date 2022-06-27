COVID cases high but hospitalisation rate low

Health officials do not foresee further spike in infections

A majority of those detected with COVID-19 in the past few weeks did not require hospital admission — they consulted doctors on out-patient basis and recovered at home itself.

The few COVID patients who were admitted to ICU were already suffering from other health ailments and were found positive for coronavirus during routine tests, inform sources. The situation is the same at both government and corporate hospitals.

However, doctors have appealed for maintaining precautions to keep the infection at bay apart from keeping family members and acquaintances safe.

Doctors at government hospitals say that the number of people seeking testing for presence of coronavirus has not surged dramatically. Senior officials of the State Health department also say that they do not foresee a further sharp spike in cases.

As of Monday evening, there were nine COVID patients undergoing treatment in ICUs of government and private hospitals across the State while 23 occupied oxygen beds.

Of those ICU patients, five were in Gandhi Hospital. Superintendent of the government tertiary care centre, M. Raja Rao said that the patients were admitted to the ICU not decause of COVID severity but since “they were suffering from other health ailments and were later detected with COVID”.

However, he has stressed that people have to continue taking precautions to protect themselves and curb the spread of the virus. “If one is symptomatic, they have to isolate themselves, go to the nearest health facility for tests and wear masks. People have to ensure that they get vaccinated, maintain hand hygiene and wear mask,” he said.

Director of Public Health G. Srinivasa Rao has also appealed to citizens to avoid unnecessary travel, complete two doses of vaccination and use face mask while stepping out of home. He also reiterated that children under the age of 10 years and elders above 60 years fall in vulnerable group, and hence, must avoid venturing outdoors unless absolutely necessary.