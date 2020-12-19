COVID cases go up, 627 test positive

Four deaths reported in the State

COVID cases in the State increased further with a total of 627 persons testing positive during the 24-hour period till 8 p.m. on Friday. Four deaths were reported due to the infectious disease.

According to the medical bulletin issued by the Directorate of Public Health and Family Welfare, the number of positive cases has increased to 2,80,822 and that of fatalities to 1,510. As 721 COVID patients were declared recovered on Friday, the number of recoveries has increased to 2,72,370 with the recovery rate standing at 96.99% against 95.5% at national level.

The rate of case fatality in the State continues to be low at 0.53% against 1.5% at the national level. As on Friday, the number of active COVID cases in the State stood at 6,942, including 4,814 in home and institutional isolation and the remaining 2,128 undergoing treatment in private and government hospitals.

On the status of tests, the bulletin said that a total of 46,694 rapid antigen, RT-PCR, TRUENAT and CBNAAT screening tests were conducted on Friday for finding positive cases. The total tests done till 8 p.m. on Friday reached 64,01,082. Of the 2,80,822 positive cases, 1,96,575 (70%) were asymptomatic and 84,247 (30%) were symptomatic.

Among the positive cases reported on Friday, 123 were from GHMC area followed by 52 from Rangareddy, 48 from Medchal-Malkajgiri and 32 each from Karimnagar and Khammam. No positive case was reported in Narayanpet district on Friday and another 13 districts reported single-digit cases.