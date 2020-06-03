COVID cases cross 3,000-mark in TS

HYDERABAD

03 June 2020 23:27 IST

Seven die as 129 more test positive; 108 cases from GHMC area alone

The number of COVID-19 cases in Telangana crossed the 3,000 mark on Wednesday as 129 more samples tested positive for the virus. The total number of cases in the State stand at 3,020. Seven more COVID-19 patients died taking the toll to 99. This is the highest number of deaths reported in a day till date.

Of the 129 cases, 108 are from the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC), six each from Rangareddy and Asifabad, two each from Medchal and Sircilla, one each from Yadadri, Kamareddy and Mahbubnagar. The remaining two are among migrants.

Till date, out of the total 3,020 cases, 1,365 are active cases, 1,556 were discharged, and 99 died. The total cases includes 206 migrants and 212 deportees.

While it took 56 days to record 1,00 cases in Telangana, it took 31 more days to cross the 2,000 mark, and only seven more days to cross 3,000 cases, which indicates the rate at which cases are increasing in Telangana.

The first COVID-19 case in Telangana was reported on March 2. From March 2 to April 26, 1,001 cases were recorded. The total cases on May 26 was 1,991. It crossed 2,000, and stood at 2,098 when 107 more samples tested positive for coronavirus on May 27. In the next 7 days (May 28to June 3), 922 cases were detected and the total crossed 3,000 mark.