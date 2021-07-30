COVID cases continue to stay over 600-mark

GHMC logs maximum cases at 73, Karimnagar 67

Telangana recorded 614 new cases on Friday, taking the total number of active COVID patients to 9,141. Four more deaths put the number of ‘official’ deaths to 3,800 on the day.

Daily testing continued to remain above the 1-lakh mark with 1,11,251 tests conducted. Results of 1,950 samples are awaited.

Overall number of people infected since March 2020 is 6.45 lakh and those recovered is 6.32 lakh. The cases in the twin cities within GHMC were highest at 73 followed by 67 in Karimnagar, 59 in Warangal Urban, 47 in Khammam and 45 in Nalgonda. Narayanpet reported zero cases with Jogulamba-Gadwal and Nirmal logging one each, Kamareddy and Wanaparthy having just two, and Medak three.