COVID-affected family forced to leave accommodation by locals

Police say family didn’t have DMHO permission; Health official says DMHO nod not needed

A family of three, including two elderly COVID-19 patients, were allegedly forced out of an acquaintance’s home, where they had arrived to isolate themselves, by irate locals who objected to their presence in the neighbourhood.

The family had arrived from Kollapur at the home of a relative in Kamala Nagar in Vanasthalipuram on August 5 after developing symptoms of the novel coronavirus where their accommodation was inadequate for home isolation.

Their relative, Sai Gopal Sambaraju, who works with an IT giant, said, “Their reports came two days ago. The 86-year-old lady, and her son, who is over 60, have tested positive. The third person has tested negative. The house in Vanasthalipuram was empty and the owner, who is a relative, gave us permission to use it for self-isolation. Around 7.30 pm, I took an oxygen cylinder in my car and tried to move it into the house. Some locals who saw me began to glare at me and soon afterwards, questioned me about the family’s presence in the house and why they were brought for isolation there.”

Mr Sambaraju alleged that after finding out the inmates had tested positive, several locals surrounded him and his sister, hurled abuses, and in a threatening tone asked them to vacate the house. He also claimed that the one of the locals threatened to damage their car and assault them if they did not comply, even as he said the temporary inhabitants had not stepped out of the house since their arrival.

“The locals threatened to call ‘108’ to remove the family from house. I told them to give us an hour to vacate as there was an 86-year-old lady there. Then, police came and agreed with locals that we should leave. Eventually, we were forced to go with the family at 11.30 p.m. on Friday. They were moved to a quarantine centre in Gachibowli and had to pay ₹40,000 for seven days. My sister has registered a complaint with Vanasthipuram police,” he said.

Vanasthalipuram police inspector K. Murali Mohan confirmed the incident. “They did not have permission from the District Medical and Health Officer to move the patient to that locality. The crowd there was of locals. We have made a general diary entry and no FIR has been registered yet,” he said.

However, an official of the health department expressed surprise, and said no permission from the DMHO is required to move a COVID-19 positive case for isolation. “No DMHO has received any such instructions from the State government about giving permission for moving COVID-19 suspects or patients,” the official said.