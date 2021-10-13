COVID-19 threat still persists, says top health official

BHADRADRI-KOTHAGUDEM

13 October 2021 23:16 IST

Srinivasa Rao holds review meeting in Kothagudem

State Director of Public Health G Srinivasa Rao has called for collective efforts in a mission mode to propel the district to achieve 100% vaccination coverage against COVID-19 by October 31 to become the first fully-vaccinated district in Telangana.

All the eligible people above 18 years of age should be fully vaccinated against COVID-19 by the month-end so as to facilitate the vaccination drive for an estimated 1.20 crore population of children aged 2-18 in the State, he said referring to the approval reportedly given by the expert panel of the Central Drugs Standards Control Organisation (CDSCO) for COVID-19 vaccination for children.

He was speaking at a review meeting on the ongoing special drive of COVID-19 vaccination in Kothagudem on Wednesday.

The meeting was attended by Kothagudem MLA Vanama Venkateswara Rao, Collector D Anudeep, the officials of the health department and the elected representatives of the rural and urban local bodies from various parts of the district.

Mr Rao noted that the vaccination drive is progressing at a brisk pace in the district. Around 3 lakh persons were administered COVID-19 vaccine as part of the ongoing special drive in the district in the past 25 days. Between January 16 and September 15, a total of 3.96 lakh persons were inoculated since the launch of the COVID-19 vaccination drive in January this year, he added.

In all, nearly 65% of the total eligible population of the district have been covered so far.

As many as 20 mobile vaccination units have been deployed to accelerate the pace of vaccination drive so as to accomplish the task at the earliest.

The coronavirus threat still persists and every one should scrupulously follow the COVID-19 safety protocols for the next three months, which are crucial in the decisive battle against COVID-19, he said.