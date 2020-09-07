COVID-19 | Testing declines yet again on a Sunday

HYDERABAD

07 September 2020 23:22 IST

1,802 cases detected as tests dip by almost half the usual number

The number of tests conducted to detect COVID-19 dropped yet again on a Sunday. While 60,000 swab samples were being analysed on a daily basis in the past two weeks leading to detection of over 2,500 cases, only 36,593 tests were conducted on Sunday (September 6) and 1,802 samples tested positive for the virus.

Starting from July 26, comparatively less number of tests are conducted on Sundays. Of the 36,593 persons who underwent the tests, 16,467 were primary contacts and 5,123 were secondary contacts.

Advertising

Advertising

The new 1,802 cases include 245 from Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation, 158 from Rangareddy, 136 from Karimnagar, 103 from Sangareddy, 106 from Siddipet. Nine more COVID-19 patients died, taking the toll to 895.

On the whole, there were 31,635 active cases, while 1,10,241 have recovered apart from the 895 deaths. As per the media bulletin issued by the State Health department, of the 1,42,771 total cases in the State, 98,512 were asymptomatic and 44,259 were symptomatic.

In the 42 State government hospitals, 3,563 oxygen beds and 542 ICU beds were vacant. In case of 196 private hospitals, 2,492 oxygen beds and 1,185 ICU beds were available.