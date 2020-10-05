COVID-19 | Telangana clocks two lakh cases in 217 days

HYDERABAD

05 October 2020 23:56 IST

Another 1,135 persons found to be corona-positive; eight die

Telangana has logged 2 lakh coronavirus cases, exactly 217 days after the first patient was diagnosed with the infection on March 2.

With 1,335 new COVID-19 cases detected on Sunday, the total has reached 2,00,611. Just about 36,348 samples were put to test and the results of 695 persons are awaited. Meanwhile, eight more people have succumbed to the virus.

The new 1,335 cases include 262 from Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation, 137 from Rangareddy, 91 from Medchal-Malkajgiri, 83 from Karimnagar and 72 from Nalgonda.

Advertising

Advertising

So far, 32,41,597 samples have been tested in the State. Currently, there are 27,052 active cases with 1,72,388 already having recovered from the infectious disease. The death toll stands at 1,171.

According to the media bulletin issued by the Health department, the recovery rate in the State is 85.93% and case fatality rate is 0.58%.

In the 62 State government hospitals, 4,621 oxygen beds and 910 ICU beds with ventilator were available as on Sunday. And in case of the 231 private hospitals, 2,559 oxygen beds and 2,086 ICU beds with ventilator were vacant.