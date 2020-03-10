COVID-19 suspicion keeps people away from loved ones

HYDERABAD

10 March 2020 00:24 IST

14-day home isolation must for those who have come in contact with a patient, tested negative or have travel history to an affected country

Fear of contracting COVID-19 has created a wall of sorts between suspected patients and their loved ones. Even the most doting parents are forced to keep away from their children, and spouses are isolated from one another.

Exercising caution

Health department officials have advised home isolation for a period of 14 days for people who have come in contact with a COVID-19-positive patient, tested negative for the virus, have travel history to a virus-affected country or suspect they might have contracted the infection.

Besides, people admitted to isolation wards in government hospitals also have to be under home isolation after they test negative and are discharged.

“One among them is a person who returned from Italy but tested negative for the virus. The suspect has to be under home isolation and stay away from his young daughter and others in the family. This precaution has to be taken for the safety of others,” said an official.

According to the World Health Organisation, the estimated incubation period for COVID-19 symptoms to show usually ranges from one to 14 days, most commonly five days.

During the isolation period, one has to stay put in a room, use separate plates and have clothes washed in hot water. If anyone were to enter the room, a distance of one metre has to be maintained, said officials. However, the Centre for Disease Control and Prevention states that the virus is thought to spread from person to person who are in close contact with one another (within 6 feet).

All this makes it clear that people have to maintain a safe distance from suspected patients. Family members of the index (first) case from Telangana — a 24-year-old techie who tested negative — have also been advised home isolation.

Apart from this, a few people who have returned from coronavirus-affected countries but do not have any symptoms yet, have been advised to exercise caution.

“My friend who recently returned from the US has a newborn daughter. But he has to stay away from her and his wife for 14 days to avoid any risk to them. It will be tough on him, but it’s better to be safe than sorry,” said a city resident on the condition of anonymity.

Psychological support

Sources said that since those kept under home isolation may battle anxiety and need emotional support, it would be of help if the State government provides psychological support.

When they are under isolation, their health condition is monitored daily by Integrated Disease Surveillance Programme staff and officials. If they develop any symptoms, they are admitted to the isolation wards in government hospitals and their samples taken for tests.