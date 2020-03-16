Hyderabad

COVID-19 suspect from Mancherial tests negative

The COVID-19 suspect from Mancherial town who was referred to Hyderabad’s Gandhi Hospital for confirmatory test on Saturday tested negative.

An announcement about this was made on Sunday at a press conference by Mancherial District Surveillance Officer K. Balaji, who also allayed fears of the common people about the incidence in town.

The suspected patient, a 25-year-old student of MS course in Italy, had returned home about two weeks ago. He had gone to a private nursing home and subsequently to the government hospital in town for treatment of fever, cold and cough on Saturday. The fact that he had come from Italy, a high coronavirus-risk country and the symptoms exhibited made the doctors refer him to Gandhi Hospital.

The youth was the second suspect from old united Adilabad district. The first one was from Adilabad district but he also tested negative for COVID-19 after authorities at the Rajiv Gandhi Institute of Medical Sciences sent him to Gandhi Hospital last week.

