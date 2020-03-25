COVID-19 | Six more test positive in Telangana

Six more COVID-19 cases, including three cases of local transmission, were confirmed in Telangana on Tuesday. The total number of positive cases in the State now stands at 39, including 38 active cases and one person who was discharged.

Till Monday night, 33 cases were reported. Patient (P) number 34 is a 49-year-old man, resident of Kokapet, Rangareddy, with travel history to London. P35 is a 39-year-old woman from Chandanagar, Rangareddy, who travelled to Germany. P36 is a 61-year-old woman from Begumpet, who returned from Saudi Arabia.

Patient numbers 37 to 39 come under local transmission. P37 is a 64-year-old woman from Manikonda. She is a family member of P25, a 34-year-old man with history of travel to Sweden.

Both P38 and 39 are contacts of a positive case and do not have any history of international travel in the past 14 days.

P38 is a 57-year-old male, a DSP and primary contact of P26, a 23-year-old man from Kothagudem who travelled to London and tested positive on March 22.

P39 is a 33-year-old woman who is also a contact of P26. She works as a cook for the family.

The process for containment has started in the residential areas of Bhadradri Kothagudem and GHMC areas of Rangareddy district. Containment zone in Bhadradri Kothagudem is 3 km, and buffer zone is 7 km.

Containment zone in the GHMC locality is one km and buffer zone is 3 km.

Officials have appealed to all those who have returned from any foreign country or have been in transit to be in self-quarantine at home for 14 days from the time of arrival in India. Besides, quarantine is also recommended for people who have come in contact with a COVID-19 confirmed case. If any of them develop symptoms, they must contact the nearest government hospital immediately. For queries pertaining to COVID-19, one can dial ‘104’.