COVID-19 | Second shot coverage in Telangana crosses 1-lakh mark

HYDERABAD

22 February 2021 23:55 IST

18,777 of targeted 22,502 HCWs took jab on Monday

The number of healthcare workers (HCWs) in Telangana to have received the second dose of COVID-19 vaccine crossed one lakh on Monday. The vaccine is given in two doses with a gap of 28 days.

While Health officials had targeted to administer the second dose to 22,502 HCWs on Monday, 18,777 turned up. With this, the total number of people who received the second dose reached 1,11,409.

Along with them, 392 frontline workers (FLWs) were given their first dose on Monday. No minor or severe Adverse Event Following Immunisation (AEFI) cases were reported.

Health staff will continue administering the second dose on Tuesday along with a mop-up session where first dose would be given to FLWs who gave it a miss.