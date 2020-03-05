COVID-19 proves a killjoy for Iranian students

Maryam Kouhestani

Hyderabad

05 March 2020 23:59 IST

Their plans to celebrate Nowruz with family back home in their country go for a toss

The usual cheer and celebratory mood associated with the Persian New Year Nowruz will be missing for the Iranian students in Hyderabad, this time. Every year, the students fly back to their homes in Iran, or their families come to India to celebrate the important festival for Iranians across the globe.

The outbreak of COVID-19, the fears surrounding it and the travel restrictions are now posing a unique challenge to these young people, who had to cancel their flight tickets.

“It is very unfortunate. Every year I go to Tehran, the capital of Iran, to celebrate Nowruz with my family. But, this year, I had to cancel my booking due to the coronavirus outbreak there and other travel restrictions,” said Eli, a third-year Civil Engineering student from University College of Engineering, Osmania University.

Same is the case with Eli’s roommate Azadeh who has also cancelled her plans to visit her family this New Year, which is falling on Friday, March 20. “I booked tickets to Tehran from Mumbai but had to cancel it a few days ago. Back home, the situation is not good. Everybody is scared of the deadly virus,” Ms Azadeh told The Hindu.

When asked if anyone from her family or friends are suspected to have been infected with the virus in Iran, the youngster said, “Touchwood, so far none from my circle is infected. But, as a precautionary measure they have asked us not to come,” she said.

Ms. Azadeh is pursuing her second year in BA (PEP) from Nizam College. She came to Hyderabad in 2017 and every year during this time she goes to her native country to celebrate Nowruz. “Even last year, and in 2018 I went to Tehran.”

Meanwhile, Maryam Kouhestani, a student from OU Law College, had some exciting plans this New Year. As her parents were coming to Delhi for two weeks to celebrate the festival, she chalked out an itinerary for them, who were visiting India for the first time. “I was excited and wanted to take them to Agra and show them all the historical places in Delhi. But all my plans are dangled now. Thanks to coronavirus,” she said disappointedly. Ms. Maryam hails from Mazandaran province. “Thank god. So far only two cases of COVID-19 are reported in our province. But there most people are staying at home,” she said, adding that her parents have cancelled their tickets.

“Now, I will celebrate the festival with other Irani and Afghani friends here,” she added.