COVID-19 patient to go home on Sunday

HYDERABAD

12 March 2020 00:28 IST

Telangana’s first COVID-19 patient, a 24-year-old techie, has tested negative for the virus for the second time and might be discharged on Sunday. However, the Mahendra Hills resident has to remain under home isolation for 14 days.

The index (first) case got admitted to Gandhi Hospital on March 1 where he was diagnosed with viral pneumonia and his sample tested positive for COVID-19 the following day. After six days of treatment, he tested negative for the virus.

As per guidelines, a patient can be discharged only if he/she tests negative for the virus in two consecutive tests. “He has tested negative twice. We will discharge him depending on his situation. I appeal to people to note that a person infected with coronavirus has recovered and will go home. Those who irresponsibly publicised on social media about COVID-19 being a fatal disease have been proven wrong,” said Health Minister Eatala Rajender.

According to World Health Organisation, around 3.4% of COVID-19 cases resulted in death. There is no specific medicine to treat the infection caused by the virus. Patients are provided with symptomatic treatment such as being administered medicines for cold and fever. Besides, intensive medical care support too is provided in certain cases.

The Health Minister said there have been no fresh cases in the State. However, as the virus has spread across the world, and in other States in India, officials said that they being cautious. Suspects continue to be admitted to isolation wards in government hospital and samples are being collected for tests.

On Wednesday, 16 people were admitted to private hospitals. On the whole, 302 people were isolated in hospitals, including the 16 new suspects. Of the total, 291 tested negative, and results of 10 more are awaited.