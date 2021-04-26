Hyderabad

COVID-19 patient found dead in Nizamabad

A COVID-19 patient was found dead on the premises of a government hospital in Nizamabad district here on Monday.

The 45-year-old victim jumped from the fifth floor of the hospital building around 3 a.m. allegedly due to fear, the investigators said. He tested positive for the virus recently and since then he was undergoing treatment at the State-run hospital where he resorted to the extreme act.

The man suffered multiple injuries and died on the spot. Based on a complaint lodged by the family members and hospital authorities, a case was registered and a probe is on.

[Roshini — Suicide Prevention Helpline: 040-66202000]

