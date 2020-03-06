COVID-19 panic subsided: Jayesh Ranjan

Jayesh Ranjan

HYDERABAD

06 March 2020 09:56 IST

‘IT industry people confident now with two samples from city testing negative’

Telangana IT and Industries Secretary Jayesh Ranjan on Thursday evening said a sense of panic and fear that prevailed in Mindspace, an IT hub of Hyderabad, ever since Wednesday after a woman employee of one of the firms there was suspected to have COVID-19 (coronavirus), has subsided.

“Things are looking up… definitely under control,” the senior official said, adding he had a detailed meeting with representatives of over 100 IT companies in which it was decided not to slacken the effort towards ensuring that it is business as usual.

“The same precautions we mentioned yesterday too, that every person showing symptoms like sneezing, cold etc should not come to office and create a scare ought to be followed,” he told media on the sidelines of industry body CII-Telangana’s annual meeting.

Advertising

Advertising

To related queries, Mr. Ranjan said IT industry people were “much confident” now, especially with the test reports of the two samples from Hyderabad that were sent for analysis to Pune being negative for COVID-19.

Noting that the circumstances have changed, from being difficult on Wednesday, to one where things were looking up a day later, he said the situation was much more optimistic. On how was Thursday for the companies at Mindspace, he said OMICS team was there, while Cognizant wanted a technical report of the sanitation work conducted on Wednesday. “No company told [their employees] that you don’t come to work,” he said, adding those who opted to work from home did so either on account of their showing symptoms of fever or more out of concern expressed by family and friends. Mr. Ranjan said he also spoke to senior executives of DSM and Duff and Phelps.

Aviation show

On whether the Wings aviation show, scheduled next week, was on course, the official said the Joint Secretary to the Civil Aviation Ministry on Thursday said a delegation from Qatar is coming in “full strength, in a chartered flight.”

“Wings is going on as usual,” he said, adding the Civil Aviation Secretary would be taking a review of the event preparations on Saturday, at the Begumpet airport where it will be held, along with Telangana Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar. On any special measures proposed, Mr. Ranjan said he had a meeting with FICCI, the organisers, in which it was decided to increase the physical floor space of the conferences.