COVID-19 | Over 80 National Police Academy staffers test positive

Four days after the ‘Dikshant Parade’, over 80 staff members of the Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel National Police Academy here have tested positive for COVID-19. Most of them are non-gazetted officers and live in Site-A, located opposite the main campus.
“They are mainly attached to the maintenance and administrative wings,” a senior officer said, adding that those who tested positive for the infection were isolated in site-A, and are being provided nutritious food and proper medical care.
“They were engaged in urgent works related to the passing out parade. Many of them returned from leave a few days ago,” the officer told The Hindu.
There is no scheduled training at the academy as the newly graduated IPS officers of 2018 batch went to their native places, and the IPS probationers of 2019 batch are attached to their allotted cadres for District Practical Training.
“The academy is not shut, but we have restricted entry. The officials who will be required for functioning of the academy will be called and all other non-emergency activities will be deferred,” he said.
