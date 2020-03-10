COVID-19: Minister inspects thermal screening at RGIA

Health Minister Eatala Rajender on Monday inspected universal screening facilities at the Rajiv Gandhi International Airport to detect COVID-19 in passengers. He said arrangements would be made for round-the-clock thermal screening.

If any person returning from abroad is detected with high body temperature, one of the symptoms of COVID-19, they are given Personal Protection Equipment, their body temperature is checked again and they are asked about their travel history, if they have other symptoms. Later, they are taken to an isolation wards of a government hospital in ambulance.

When the screening was initiated in third week of January, only those who travelled by flights originating from China were screened. Now, people arriving from any foreign country are being screened.

Mr Rajender said doctors and nurses are stationed at four main ways in the airport. In a day, 4,000-5,000 passengers arriving from foreign countries land at the Shamshabad airport.

Senior Regional Director for Ministry of Health and Family Welfare Anuradha Medoju, Director of Medical Education K. Ramesh Reddy and Director of Public Health G. Srinivas Rao accompanied the Minister.

Two more labs sought

Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar on Monday sought two more laboratories in the State to test samples of coronavirus (COVID-19).

During a video conference with Cabinet Secretary Rajiv Gauba with the Chief Secretaries of all States, Mr Kumar further requested for additional thermo N95 masks and two more thermal scanners at the Rajiv Gandhi International Airport (RGIA), Shamshabad.

Coordination between the Centre and States to contain further cases of COVID-19 and measures to generate public awareness were also discussed.