COVID-19 drugs seized

As many as eight persons, said to be of an inter-State gang involved in black-marketing emergency COVID-19 medicines, were apprehended on Tuesday and generic versions of several drugs and other items worth over ₹ 35.5 lakh was seized from their possession.

In a joint operation, the South Zone Task Force and the Chaderghat police apprehended the accused and confiscated the generic versions of Remdesivir, Actemra and Fabiflu tablets which were being prescribed to COVID-19 patients. Police seized 51 vials of Remdesivir 100 mg, nine Actemra 400 mg and four vials of 80 mg and ₹ 55,000.

The accused are K. Venkata Subramanyam (36), who was into surgical instruments business, Santosh Kumar (39), a businessman, Mohd. Shanker (34), who was running a medical agency, K Kishore (29), who was in medicine distribution business, Rahul Agarwal (29), Gagan Khurana (21), Saif Ali Mohammed (22) and Firdous Mohammed (26). The accused allegedly sold some of the medicines at nearly eight times the original price.

Police said that Subramanyam was managing director of Sri Medicure Products (OPC) Pvt Limited which he ran from his house in Malkajgiri. He was said to have purchased drugs from a pharmaceutical company in Sangareddy and sold them to Santosh who supplied them to Kishore and Shaker. The alleged selling at higher prices continued by Firdous and Saif.

Police said what was initially sold at a profit of ₹ 3,500 was being sold for ₹ 30,000 to ₹ 40,000.

Police said Rahul allegedly bought Actemra medicine from Delhi through Khurana and was selling it at a much higher price. According to the police, the MRP of Actemra (Tocilizumab) 400 mg is ₹ 40,000.

This was allegedly sold at about ₹ 1 lakh.

Similarly, the MRP of Actemra (Tocilizumab) 80 mg is ₹ 8,000. This was allegedly sold at ₹ 25,000.

The accused and the seized material were handed over to the Chaderghat police.