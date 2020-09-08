COVID-19 deaths in Telangana cross 900

11 more fatalities recorded; 2,392 new cases detected

The number of COVID-19 fatalities in the State has exceeded the 900-mark with 11 more deaths being reported on Monday. The death toll currently stands at 906. On Monday, 2,392 more swab samples tested positive for coronavirus, taking the total to 1,45,163.

It took 11 days (August 28 to September 7) for the deaths to increase from 799 to 906. On all the 11 days, the number of patients who died in a day ranged from nine to 11. On September 4, Telangana High Court observed that the tally of nine to 10 deaths a day due to COVID-19 given by the State government were ‘unbelievable’.

According to the media bulletin issued by the Health department, the percentage of deaths due to COVID-19 is 46.13% and due to co-morbidities is 53.87%. However, these numbers remained unchanged for over a month.

On September 7, a total of 60,923 samples were put to test and results of 1,606 samples were awaited. The new 2,392 cases include 304 from Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC), 191 from Rangareddy, 157 from Karimnagar, 132 from Medchal Malkajgiri, 116 from Khammam,105 from Nalgonda, 102 from Nizamabad and 101 from Suryapet.

Out of the total 1,45,163 cases, 31,670 are active cases while 1,12,587 were discharged, apart from the 906 deaths.