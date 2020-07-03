COVID-19 count touches 100 in Khammam

KHAMMAM

03 July 2020 23:37 IST

Collector R V Karnan inspects district headquarters hospital

The district’s COVID-19 count touched 100 on Friday with the detection of two more coronavirus positive cases.

The district recorded its highest single-day spike of 18 COVID-19 cases on Thursday.

The total number of active cases stands at 51. As many as 44 patients were discharged and five coronavirus related deaths were reported so far, according to official statistics.

Advertising

Advertising

Meanwhile, the district headquarters hospital saw intensified sanitisation and other coronavirus preventive measures on Friday. As many as seven hospital staff, including four doctors and three nurses, have tested coronavirus positive in the last few days.

Collector R V Karnan visited the hospital on Friday afternoon. He reviewed the arrangements for setting up of a coronavirus testing centre at the diagnostic centre on the premises of the hospital building. He directed the hospital authorities to make the requisite logistic arrangements for establishment of the COVID-19 testing centre on a war footing.

He inspected the newly created facility for outpatients and instructed the staff to scrupulously maintain the physical distancing norms.

In Bhadradri-Kothagudem district, Collector M V Reddy on Friday reviewed the measures being taken to stem the spread of coronavirus in the district.

He expressed grief over the first coronavirus related death of a 21-year-old woman of Yellandu town on Thursday.

Sources said that the young woman with chronic kidney ailment succumbed to the infection in an ambulance in the coal town while being shifted to a hospital late on Thursday afternoon.

As none of her family members turned up to claim the body, the volunteers of the Khammam-based Annam Seva Foundation performed her funeral in adherence to the coronavirus lockdown guidelines in the coal town in the evening the same day.

Bhadradri-Kothagudem district recorded a total of 42 COVID-19 cases since the outbreak of the global pandemic. Of these, as many as seven cases were reported from the industrial town of Palvancha on Thursday.