14 May 2021
COVID-19 claims life of DEE
The dreaded COVID-19 has claimed the life of K Ramakrishna, 40, Deputy Executive Engineer, Irrigation Sub-Division, Enkoor.
Mr Ramakrishna succumbed to COVID-19 at a private hospital here on Wednesday midnight, after battling the dreaded coronavirus infection for more than a week, sources said.
He is survived by wife and two children.
Executive Engineer, Irrigation Division, Wyra, Srinivasacharyulu expressed his condolences and conveyed his sympathies to the bereaved family of the deceased.
