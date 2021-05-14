COVID-19 claims life of DEE

Special Correspondent

14 May 2021 23:58 IST

The dreaded COVID-19 has claimed the life of K Ramakrishna, 40, Deputy Executive Engineer, Irrigation Sub-Division, Enkoor.

Mr Ramakrishna succumbed to COVID-19 at a private hospital here on Wednesday midnight, after battling the dreaded coronavirus infection for more than a week, sources said.

He is survived by wife and two children.

Advertising

Advertising

Executive Engineer, Irrigation Division, Wyra, Srinivasacharyulu expressed his condolences and conveyed his sympathies to the bereaved family of the deceased.