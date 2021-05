The dreaded COVID-19 has claimed the life of K Ramakrishna, 40, Deputy Executive Engineer, Irrigation Sub-Division, Enkoor.

Mr Ramakrishna succumbed to COVID-19 at a private hospital here on Wednesday midnight, after battling the dreaded coronavirus infection for more than a week, sources said.

He is survived by wife and two children.

Executive Engineer, Irrigation Division, Wyra, Srinivasacharyulu expressed his condolences and conveyed his sympathies to the bereaved family of the deceased.