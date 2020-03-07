COVID-19: churches to depart from tradition during Holy Communion

HYDERABAD

07 March 2020 23:36 IST

CSI asks clergy to use individual cups instead of normal practice of serving wine from a Chalice

It’s not only the IT companies, public transport and other institutions that are taking all steps to avoid novel coronavirus but some churches in the Twin Cities also are departing from the age old traditions during the Holy Communion.

“Keeping in view the outbreak of coronavirus and instructions of the State government to take precautionary measures to avoid the spread of coronavirus, from coming Sundays, we will be using small individual cups to partake in the Holy Communion,” a message from the Church of South India St. Thomas SPG Church, Telugu Pastorate, Secunderabad, informed its members.

The message said it was purely a temporary arrangement, till the outbreak is controlled. It also advised the church goers to avoid human contact or handshakes for the time being. As per the centuries old tradition, churches across the world distribute bread and wine during the mass to commemorate the Last Supper of Jesus Christ and his Crucifixion. According to a preacher in a leading church in Secunderabad, the normal practice followed by the clergy is to serve wine from a Chalice (a large, decorative gold or silver cup from which wine is drunk) into the mouth of the communicants).

According to sources, oral instructions were issued from the Church of South India, Diocese of Medak to committee members of all churches under its jurisdiction in Hyderabad and neighbouring districts to dispense with the old practice and go for temporary individual cups instead of drinking wine from the Chalice. “We received the communication from the Diocesan office and immediately held a meeting with the church committee members and decided to switch over to individual cups,” a senior member of the SPG St Thomas Church told The Hindu on Saturday.

WhatsApp message

A senior Parish priest of a Catholic church in the city said they had not received any instructions from the Archdiocese of Hyderabad. “But, we did receive a WhatsApp message from Mumbai Catholic church saying that they were offering wine on the palm instead of sipping from the Chalice. We leave it to the individual church goer to decide,” the priest said on condition of anonymity.

However, V. Hezekiah Maharaju, Pastorate Committee member of CSI Garrison Wesley Church, Lal Bazar, said their church was practising the Holy Communion by offering wine in small cups for the last one decade.

Reverend Jutike Prabhakar Rao of Bethel Bible Church, New Bowenpally and also Treasurer of Bowenpally Pastors Fellowship said several independent churches followed the small cup system for decades. “By praying and offering wine in individual cups, chances of spreading infections through saliva contamination is minimised and the practice will ensure more hygiene,” he remarked.