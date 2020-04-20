COVID-19 centre at Gachibowli opens

The 1,500-bed COVID-19 centre at Gachibowli, which will later be turned into Telangana Institute of Medical Sciences and Research, started functioning on Monday. Day 1 saw zero admissions.

Plans to turn the 14-floor building into a hospital dates were mooted in 2017 when the State government announced four multi-speciality hospitals around Hyderabad. In fact, officials from the Health department had also inspected it then.

Upgrade of plans

Following a spike in COVID-19 cases in the State, the building, which was unused for over a decade, was identified as one of the facilities to quarantine asymptomatic air passengers who had returned from foreign countries. However, plans were soon upgraded. After taking up works to establish a quarantine centre, the building located in the sports complex at Gachibowli was converted into a COVID-19 centre. Recently, officials of Health department said it may be converted into a fully functional hospital.

On Sunday, Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao announced that Telangana Institute of Medical Sciences and Research (TIMS) would be established in the building.

Each floor in the building has 36 rooms with attached bathrooms and halls. Currently, two beds are arranged in each room with a distance of eight feet between them. If need be, another bed might be accommodated. An ICU with over 41 beds is also being arranged. Oxygen supply pipes and other resources are available. Six elevators, including two stretcher lifts, are arranged too.

For this facility, doctors and staff nurses have been drawn from primary health centres from across the State. Duty roster chart with names of the healthcare professionals had been prepared last week and at least 23 doctors and 46 staff nurses were allotted duties at the COVID-19 centre from April 13 to 26.

Osmania General Hospital superintendent B. Nagender is the nodal officer of the COVID-19 centre.

Director of Medical Education K. Ramesh Reddy said the centre is in addition to the largest isolation facility at Gandhi Hospital. “We will use it when the need arises,” he added.

Refurbished in 3 weeks

Around 1,000 workers, engineers and officials from Telangana State Medical Services and Infrastructure Development Corporation (TSMIDC) worked round the clock to refurbish the building into a COVID-19 centre in close to three weeks. Painting, plumbing, electric works, water supply, repairs, and others works were taken up in all floors. A private firm which executed double bed rooms project was roped in to complete the works.

“Four engineers were assigned each floor. At least one of them was available at every hour. Our civil, equipment and other wings worked in synergy,” said TSMIDC managing director Chandrasekhar Reddy.

However, Health officials still have more work to do. They have a list of requirements to convert the COVID-19 centre into TIMS. Existing top-notch medical institutes would be studied to chart the plans. In addition to the nine acres, 10 to 15 more acres might be added to construct more buildings, hostels and quarters.