COVID-19 cases maximum in youth, lowest among children

The highest number of COVID-19 cases detected in Telangana are among youngsters in the age group of 20-30 years while children between six and 10 years accounted for the least number of cases.

Nearly 9% of the cases were reported among geriatric population or those above the age of 61.

Women make for around 33% of the COVID-positive cases. The State has crossed the 1,000-mark with 11 fresh cases reported on Sunday.

The Health department has been mapping the number of positive cases according to the age group. As per data provided by the department, the number of cases continued to rise with the increase in age. However, it descended among people above 41 years of age.

Director of Public Health G. Srinivasa Rao said that a majority of the cases (59%) were of people aged between 20 and 50, who have more immunity. He added that the recovery rate among them will be high. “Of the total, 67% of cases are among men,” Dr Rao said.

However, regardless of the age group, people with co-morbidities such as diabetes and hypertension have been advised to be cautious. Though the cases among geriatric population is low, officials have urged them to stay indoors and to take regular medication if they have diabetes and hypertension or other such underlying condition.