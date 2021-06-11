COVID-19 cases cross 6 lakh mark in Telangana

1,707 new cases, 16 deaths reported on Friday; there are 331 active micro containment zones in State

Novel coronavirus cases reported in Telangana have crossed the 6-lakh mark as 1,707 new cases and 16 deaths were reported in the State during the 24-hour period till 5.30 p.m. on Friday.

The cumulative cases have reached 6,00,318 and deaths reached 3,456. With another 2,493 infected persons declared recovered during the day, the total recoveries have reached 5,74,103.

Meanwhile, the active cases stood at 22,759 as of Friday evening with 9,640 undergoing treatment in various private (5,039) and government (4,601) hospitals and the remaining 13,119 infected persons were staying in home and institutional isolation.

According to a bulletin issued by the Public Health Department on the status of COVID-19 cases in the State, the daily positivity of COVID-19 cases on Friday was 1.37% as 1,24,066 samples were tested during the day for COVID infection.

Reports of another 1,009 samples are still awaited. The cumulative positivity rate stood at 3.63% as of Friday evening.

Of the 1,24,066 samples tested on Friday, 1,17,916 samples were tested in the government facilities and 6,150 samples were tested in private facilities.

Based on the active cases in a particular locality, the active micro containment zones were 331 in the State as of Friday, including a highest of 107 in Nalgonda district followed by Mahabubabad - 71, Jagityal - 26, Bhadradri-Kothagudem and Yadadri-Bhuvanagiri - 15 each, Hyderabad - 14, Warangal Rural - 12, Karimnagar and Siddipet - 11 each, and Rajanna-Sircilla - 10.

In another nine districts, the active micro containment zones were in single-digit numbers.

According to another bulletin issued by the Public Health Department on the status of COVID-19 vaccination, 1,80,942 doses were administered to different age groups on Thursday, till 9 p.m., including 1,38,276 doses given to the 18-44 age group. Total doses administered in the State were over 73.99 lakh so far.