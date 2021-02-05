Covaxin launch from tomorrow

Covaxin in Telangana will be rolled out during COVID-19 vaccination for frontline workers from February 6 to 12. Employees of Municipality, Police, Panchayat Raj, and Revenue departments come under this category of non-healthcare frontline workers.
The COVID immunisation drive was launched on January 16 by giving jabs to Healthcare Workers (HCW) from the State Health department. HCWs from private hospital were given the jabs from January 25. Alongside, mop-rounds were conducted for employees from the Health department who missed taking the vaccine.
From January 16 to February 4, a total of 1,88,097 beneficiaries were vaccinated, and only Covishield was used for the vaccination.
Director of Public Health Dr. G. Srinivasa Rao said that they would roll out Covaxin during immunisation for the non-health frontline workers. Beneficiaries who take it have to sign a consent form. Currently, the Health department has around 2.7 lakh doses of Covaxin.
There are around 1.87 lakh beneficiaries from Police, Municipality, Panchayat Raj and Revenue departments. Personnel from Central Armed Police Forces, including Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), National Security Guard (NSG), National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), too, would be vaccinated from Saturday.
