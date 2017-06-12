Court stays Group II recruitment

Justice M. S. Ramachandra Rao of the Hyderabad High court on Monday restrained the Telangana State Public Service Commission (TSPSC) from going ahead with the further selection process pertaining to recruitment for Group II posts for three weeks.
These limited interim orders were granted in two cases filed by 34 aspirants. The court was told that whiteners and erasers were used by several candidates in violation of guidelines to be followed while answering the questions in Optical Mark Recognition (OMR) sheets. They said that 10 persons had come to court contending that they used whiteners in the answer sheets and wanted the officers not to disqualify them. The court had rejected their plea. But now these names were in the merit list. The judge stayed the process for three weeks and asked the officers to explain.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Register to The Hindu for free and get unlimited access for 30 days.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Not convinced? Know why you should pay for news.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
Please Email the Editor