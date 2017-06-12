Court stays Group II recruitment

Justice M. S. Ramachandra Rao of the Hyderabad High court on Monday restrained the Telangana State Public Service Commission (TSPSC) from going ahead with the further selection process pertaining to recruitment for Group II posts for three weeks.

These limited interim orders were granted in two cases filed by 34 aspirants. The court was told that whiteners and erasers were used by several candidates in violation of guidelines to be followed while answering the questions in Optical Mark Recognition (OMR) sheets. They said that 10 persons had come to court contending that they used whiteners in the answer sheets and wanted the officers not to disqualify them. The court had rejected their plea. But now these names were in the merit list. The judge stayed the process for three weeks and asked the officers to explain.