Court rejects police custody of scam accused

The Cyberabad police bid to get custody of the accused in the Miyapur land scam was turned down by the Miyapur court. Hearing the custody petition filed by the police, the court on Tuesday quashed the petition.

The Cyberabad police are likely to move the district court in this matter to get custody of arrested Kukatpally Sub-Registrar A. Srinivas Rao and other accused and company directors, P.S. Parthasarathi and P.V.S. Sharma.

Loss to govt.

The three accused were arrested after they were found to have colluded to illegally transfer government land measuring 693 acres to a private company causing a loss of around ₹580 crore to the government.

The court will hear the bail petition of the accused on Wednesday.

The Cyberabad police raided the homes of the accused and seized important documents as part of the ongoing investigation into the land scam. Apart from land documents, a hard disk was also seized by the officials. The police are also investigating if the trio executed similar plans in other parts of the city.

The investigating officials included the names of P. Indrani Prasad and Mahitha Caddel, directors of Trinity Infra, in the FIR. Indrani is the sister-in-law and Mahitha is the niece of the accused Parthasarathi. Though the officials are also looking into the role of P.S. Prasad who runs ‘Goldstone Technologies’, his brother Parthasarathi denied any involvement of Prasad in this case. According to officials, not just the women named in the FIR, but even Prasad is absconding and special teams have been formed to nab them.

More face arrest

The L.B. Nagar police on Tuesday afternoon arrested Medchal Sub-Registrar T. Ramesh Chander Reddy in a case that took place in 2015. He was accused of devaluing the land rates in Doctors’ Colony at the time of registration causing a loss of ₹1.45 crore to the State.

Along with Mr. Reddy, Balanagar Sub-Registrar Mohammed Yousuf is under suspension. He is facing criminal charges for resorting to irregularities.