Course on online start-up launcher

12 March 2021 23:26 IST

The Entrepreneur Zone (TEZ - a Start-up Accelerator) in association with ASPIRE, which houses the incubators in the University of Hyderabad (UoH), is inviting applications for its Online Start-up Launcher Programme (SLP).

The programme, which runs over three months, is designed as a combination of online weekend sessions and one-to-one mentorship. The programme also offers start-up incubation and support services to help aspiring entrepreneurs to start and scale.

Any graduate aspiring to start or scale a business — students, researchers, innovators, SMEs, professionals, techies, family businesses, consultants without any age limit, can apply for the programme. The last date for applying is March 25, and the programme will be held from April 17 to July 3. Details on ‘www.tez.co.in’.

