Hyderabad

Course on advanced secure software development

The Centre for Development of Advanced Computing (C-DAC) Hyderabad, which is the R&D organisation of the Union Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY), has designed a course — Post Graduate Diploma in Advanced Secure Software Development (PG-DASSD) — to address the growing requirements of cyber security professionals in the IT industry focusing on software security.

The course helps engineers to write secure software, carry out advanced research in cybersecurity, and prepare them on a par with the changing technologies and the requirements of the IT industry. All the course modules are practical oriented.

The course being offered online is of 30 weeks (900 hours) duration and the last date to apply is July 29. Campus placements will be conducted after successful completion of course. Details can be had on ‘www.acts.cdac.in’ or on 7382053731.


