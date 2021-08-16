Certificate course for spouses of defence officers commenced at College of Defence Management on ‘Self Awareness, Life Skills and Responsible Citizenship’ in collaboration with Osmania University here on Monday.

A total of 68 participant ladies are attending the course which first began in 2016. The aim of the course is to empower the women in aspects of corporate social responsibility and lifeskills towards a fulfilling life at personal and professional level and aid them to discharge their duties as responsible citizens.

National Commission for Women chairperson Rekha Sharma spoke on ‘Gender Sensitisation’ highlighting its importance and capacity building at grassroots and legal awareness programmes. CDM Commandant Air Vice-Marshal Pawan Mohey explained about the course details,a press release said.