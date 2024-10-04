GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Course for aspiring entrepreneurs gets underway at ISB

Published - October 04, 2024 09:01 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau
Union Minister of State (independent charge) for Skill Development and Entrepreneurship Jayant Chaudhary at the inauguration of a new programme at ISB on Friday.

A six-month on-campus programme ‘I-Venture Immersive’ at the Indian School of Business (ISB) to nurture aspiring entrepreneurs, by guiding them from the discovery of ideas to building scalable ventures, got under way, with the founding class of 51 entrepreneurs formally joining the programme on October 3.

Participating in a function to mark the occasion, Union Minister of State (independent charge) for Skill Development and Entrepreneurship and Union Minister of State for Education Jayant Chaudhary unveiled a classroom specifically designed for the programme in the presence of ISB Dean Madan Pillutla and Faculty Director of I-Venture @ ISB Bhagwan Chowdhry.

Designed as a centre for innovation and collaboration, the new classroom will serve as a hub for creative thinking and hands-on learning, ISB said in a release.

Mr. Chaudhary praised ISB’s efforts to nurture entrepreneurial talent in India. He highlighted the diversity of the cohort, noting that more than 40% of the class are women. The batch comprises 22 females and 29 males. ISB said the programme will be conducted full-time on its Hyderabad campus.

