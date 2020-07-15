Courier and cargo services turn money spinner for TSRTC

In less than a month since its official launch, the Telangana State Road Transport Corporation has found several takers for its parcel and cargo services. While the service spluttered with a few thousands on the first day, it saw a manifold increase and is now transporting approximately 4,000 parcels per day across the State.

Formally called TSRTC Parcel, Courier and Cargo (TSRTCPCC), it was launched on June 19. According to an official of the transport juggernaut, the first day saw approximately ₹ 15,000 as revenue. But as on July 15, the per day revenue soared to ₹ 4.45 lakh.

“We are operating from 147 bus stations, with a staff of around 500 people. The main business centres are the Mahatma Gandhi Bus Station and Jubilee Bus Station. We are seeing a lot of traffic to places such as Karimnagar, followed by Warangal and then Nalgoda. While the response was slow in the beginning, we are seeking that it is picking up, and the response is good,” said TSRTCPCC Special Officer S Krishna Kanth. “The earlier per day revenue of ₹ 2.36 lakh was surpassed today (July 15). The decision to start the service was taken by the Chief Minister,” he said.

The TSRTCPCC’s cargo services have raked in over ₹ 2 crore thus far. The major clients are government agencies like the Telangana State Seed Development Corporation. While TSRTC’s inter-district and intra-district bus services are running, inter-state services continue to remain suspended. According to the Special Officer, revenues are bound to increase with inter-state services being restored. “Inter-state services see a lot a traffic to Andhra Pradesh and Bengaluru in Karnataka. Once these services are restored, the revenue will increase,” he said. The services have 126 vehicles running and it is likely that the fleet will be augmented by another 24. Additionally, 50 mini cargo vehicles with a capacity of 3 tonnes each are also in the offing. The larger vehicles have a nine tonne capacity. The TSRTC is also mulling door delivery and pick up of parcels. “Our services reach interior parts like Mancherial and Asifabad. This gives us an added advantage in terms of connectivity,” Mr Krisha Kanth said.