Couple’s death takes political turn

Two days after a young and unemployed private teacher ended life in Nagarjunasagar, his wife who had gone missing a day earlier was found dead and retrieved from the Nagarjunasagar Project right canal near Manchikallu sluice gate, here on Thursday.

Police identified the victim in decomposed state as Akkamma, wife of deceased Vanam Ravi, resident of Hill Colony in Nagarjunasagar.

They are survived by their two children aged under six, and are in the custody of grandparents who run a bicycle repair shop for livelihood.

The town police said Mr. Ravi had approached them on Monday after his wife left home and her tracing remained clueless all through Sunday. A missing person complaint was also filed.

However, on Tuesday morning the 30-year-old was found hanging. Mr. Ravi, who has a Bachelor of Education (B. Ed) degree, had been teaching at a private school in Peddavoora for the past few years. Following COVID-19 lockdown and related regulations, his employment turned unsustainable, and the flow of income was limited from the private tuitions. According to locals, the young couple was recently in conflict, reportedly over money matters, and it was suspected as the reason for the woman to leave home. Nagarjunasagar police, earlier speaking to The Hindu, said the alleged “suicide of Ravi was due to family disputes.” They rejected unemployment as the reason for the suicide.

The police said the remains of Akkamma were retrieved around 10 p.m. on Wednesday. They suspected the woman to have jumped into the canal the day she left home and said there were no suspicions in the two deaths. The death of Ravi on Tuesday caused a furore as political parties BJP and Congress in the poll-charged constituency observed the suicide was for unemployment reasons and termed it “a murder by TRS government”.

On Thursday, local Congress leader Kunduru Raghuveer Reddy said that he would adopt the parentless children - six-year-old Sandesh and four-year-old Sakshi - to support all their education and growth.

(Roshini - Suicide Prevention Helpline: 040-66202000}