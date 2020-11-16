Couple succumb to suicide bid

Passers-by found them unconscious with an empty pesticide bottle beside them

A 26-year-old woman and her alleged companion, who consumed pesticide at Narsingi on Saturday, died while undergoing treatment at Osmania General Hospital on Sunday night, the police said.

The victims — Swetha alias Parvathi and Sampath — from Munipalli in Sangareddy district, went to Veerabhadra Swamy temple in Narsingi on Saturday around 2 p.m. and resorted to the extreme step.

Passers-by on seeing the couple lying unconscious with a pesticide bottle on their side, telephoned Dial-100 and the police reached the spot and shifted them to OGH, Narsingi police said.

According to police, Swetha and Sampath were in love since their intermediate college days and eight years ago her parents got her married to another person from Sadashivpet and she had a boy.

“Since they were separated for many years, the duo might have decided to end their lives,” police said. A case was registered and their bodies were handed over to the family members after autopsy at OGH morgue.

Roshni — Suicide prevention helpline: +914066202000.