Couple run over by private bus

Hyderabad

24 August 2020 19:55 IST

Bus driver veered the vehicle to avoid hitting a biker and ran over the couple

A couple was crushed to death by a speeding private bus on the Hyderabad-Bengaluru national highway at Rajendra Nagar here on Monday afternoon.

The victims, 50-year-old Shekaraiah and his 45-year-old wife Shantamma (45), construction labourers, were working at an under-construction flyover near Prof. Jayashankar Telangana State Agricultural University, when driver of the private transport bus, Narasimha, veered the vehicle to the left to avoid hitting a biker and ran over the couple, police said. The bus belongs to MSN Laboratories Private limited.

Rajendra Nagar inspector G Suresh said that the accident took place around 12.30 p.m. and the victims hailed from Addakal in Mahabubnagar district.

