Couple reunites at Lok Adalat after 15 years of separation

Curious case of estranged husband and wife among the many handled at City Civil Court complex

After 15 years of separation, a divorced couple decided to remarry and got reunited before Lok Adalat conducted at City Civil Court complex here on Saturday.

A retired employee in his late 60s and and his wife in late 50s got separated 15 years ago, having secured divorce direction from a local court in Hyderabad. They were married for 20 years by then. On personal grounds, they decided to take divorce.

After securing divorce direction, they were living separately in Hyderabad while their children completed their education and settled abroad. The retired employee and his former wife, both of whom were living separately, recently decided to remarry.

The woman filed a petition in the Family Court which referred the matter to Lok Adalat. During the proceedings of the Lok Adalat held at CCC complex, the couple appeared and secured an order permitting their marriage. The issues relating to pensionary benefits of the husband and other legalities were finalised.

Loss of certificate

In another settlement, ICICI Bank officials paid an amount of ₹1.15 lakh to a woman Srinija who moved the local court alleging that the bank was responsible for the loss of her certificate. The woman earlier worked with ICICI Bank and quit the job eventually.

“When she approached the bank authorities for return of her certificates which were reportedly in their custody, the latter claimed that they were lost,” the City Civil Court Legal Services Authority secretary K. Murali Mohan said. The woman filed a petition in a local court which was referred to Lok Adalat.

City Civil Court chief judge and LSA chairperson C. Sumalatha took the initiative to ensure that justice was rendered to the woman who filed a petition in court seeking ₹25 lakh compensation. Eventually, the bank authorities agreed to pay a sum of ₹1.15 lakh during the consultations and presented a cheque for that sum to the woman. The Chief Judge handed over the settlement papers to both the parties.

Telangana State Legal Services Authority on Saturday announced that a total of 57,256 cases were settled during the National Lok Adalat held across the State. Out of the total cases settled, 50,427 were pending cases while the remaining were pre-litigation cases.

An amount of ₹60.52 crore was awarded as compensation in different settled cases.