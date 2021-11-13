Hyderabad

Couple mowed down by truck

Two persons, husband and wife, travelling in their motorcycle were mowed down by a truck leading to their instant death at Kodad town in the district on Saturday.

The victims were identified as Nusrat Fathima, 35, a homemaker, and Sardar, 44, a truck driver, residents of the town.

Kodad police inspector A. Narsimha Rao said the accident took place around 4 p.m., when the couple on their motorcycle was on the service road near the Mellacheruvu flyover, and when a truck that was changing lanes from highway to service road ran over them.

The truck was at a high speed and, preliminarily, the cause of accident was rash and negligent driving, the official said.


